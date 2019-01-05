Jean's Jazz Series: Park N Ride Band and Young Strings

An electric string trio of talent artists, Young Strings has been performing together for seven years. Principles are Becca Arnold, a UW-Parkside student, on cello, Matt Piper, who attends Lawrence University, on violin, and founding member, Sean Steinbach, a senior at Horlick High School, on violin. Their playlist includes classic rock, Celtic, and Contemporary music. Their mission is to inspire other young musicians to play music outside of their normal repertoire and have fun with their craft.

What started out as a normal church band has morphed into a family of friends whose musical abilities, interests and dreams have knitted them together to go to higher levels. Park N Ride features the vocals of Joyce Hurley with Lamar Jones on bass guitar, Tony Cazeau on keyboard, and Chuck Lacy on drums and percussion. Covering everything from R&B to soul to pop, their lives have i

$60 – Adults

$52 – Seniors (62+)

$15 – Students (21 and under)

Individual Tickets

$18 – Adults

$16 – Seniors (62+)

$5 – Students (21 and under)

Please note: Coupons and discounts cannot be applied to online purchases. Season tickets cannot be ordered online. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please contact the Box Office:

(262) 633-4218

ntersected into their good music and great vibes that let you enjoy the ride!