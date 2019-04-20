Jean's Jazz Series: De La Buena

Limited tickets remain for the final performance of the 18th season of Jean’s Jazz on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. with De La Buena at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave, Racine.

Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of the Latin music of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions. Growing from a trio into a powerful 10-piece over the last six years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. De La Buena, ever conscious of the influence and necessary respect for tradition, yet, a band willing to inject sophisticated, psychedelic sensibilities into an aggressive, expansive framework.

Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. Jean was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+), and $5 for students (21 & under). They are available at the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to the performance.

Jean’s Jazz is made possible through the support of Educators Credit Union, Landmark Title, and Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.