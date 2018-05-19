Jeannine Rivers Trio w/John Hefter & John Paul Simon

Powerfully expressive, electrifying, sonorous, vibrant, sultry, and mellow are what audiences are saying of Jeannine Rivers and her vocal prowess. Jazz Historian and Journalist Scott Yanow depicts Jeannine as a modern-day Sarah Vaughan.

A Milwaukee Wisconsin native, Jeannine Rivers is no stranger to the stage. She is ambitious, creative and multi-talented and has performed for thousands of people across the Midwest and Europe. This is the same girl that won her first music award at the age of 7, singing “Let’s Stay Together" by Al Green.