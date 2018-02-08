Jeff Austin Band
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The career of Colorado mandolinist, Jeff Austin, has already seen him break through jam and bluegrass scenes, playing some of the best known stages and festivals in the country with various projects – most notably Yonder Mountain String Band. With the launch of his solo career in 2014, Austin is now building on the foundations of previous ventures while honing his own sound and charting new courses. Don’t miss this toe-tappin’ good time at The Back Room!
