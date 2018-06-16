Jeffrey Foucault w/Dusty Heart

Blood Brothers, the much-anticipated follow-up to Jeffrey Foucault’s critically-acclaimed 2015 album, Salt As Wolves, is a collection of reveries, interlacing memory with the present tense to examine the indelible connections of love across time and distance.

In two decades on the road Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power, a decidedly Midwestern amalgam of blues, country, rock’n’roll, and folk.