Jens Lekman w/Peter Oren

Jens Lekman emerged from relative obscurity to quickly establish himself as the darling of the global indie pop set, winning widespread acclaim from fans and critics for his uncommonly witty and well-crafted pop songs. His fourth album, the shiny, happy, disco-inspired ‘Life Will See You Now’ was released in early 2017.

When Jens Lekman sings a song, it feels like you’re friends chatting on the couch,it twists and turns like the stream of a consciousness. Don’t miss the chance to experience his intimate live show at the The Back Room @ Colectivo!