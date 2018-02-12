Jerry Buting Discussion

Attorney Jerry Buting, author of Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America’s Broken System, is speaking at Carroll University. He has 30+ years’ experience as a private and public defense attorney in the State of Wisconsin. His criminal lawyer experience includes trying cases involving homicides, violent offense, white collar crime and wrongful convictions. He is an expert in DNA and other forensic science. Attorney Buting will discuss his work with the court system in his fight for justice. There will be time for questions and book signing.

Questions? Contact Melissa Kehler at mkehler@carrollu.edu.