Jerry and Martha Danks at The Coffee House

Jerry Danks is an amazing finger-style guitarist who plays beautifully-crafted original tunes and renditions of traditional numbers in the style of Chet Atkins, Tommy Emmanuel, and Leo Kottke. Martha Danks adds mandolin and her beautiful voice to the mix. Together, this father-daughter duo will bring us all along with them on a wonderful musical journey! Chad Novell opens. Suggested donation: $5.00-$15.00. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
