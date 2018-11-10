Jesse Aron Variety Show & Dinner

Castillo's Family Restaurant 5656 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

JESSE ARON is bringing his Special Rock-N-Roll Holiday Tribute, performing hits from Andy Williams, Michael Buble, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Burl Ives, and ELVIS! With your host and emcee, JIMMY PRINCE.

Dinner choices: Tender Beef Tips over Noodles ~or~ Slow Roasted Turkey Dinner with Dressing, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Homemade Gravy, Delightful Dinner Rolls and their Famous Mouth Watering Deserts. (Beverages not included - cash bar is available)

Dinner and Show Tickets:

Front Table - $35

General Table - $25

Tickets are available at Castillo's, 414-482-1511

Castillo's Family Restaurant 5656 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
