Jetro Merilainen w/Dust of Saints

Event time: 8pm

Jetro Merilainen

Jetro is a graduate of the esteemed UW Milwaukee fingerstyle guitar program. it sounds like he is playing more than one guitar with His style has a wonderful classical feel

Opening ~ Dust of the Saints

David and Christie Melby-Gibbons, Dust of the Saints, have been singing together since about the time of their wedding in 2006. They gave their guests a CD of their original music at that event. Since then they have released three more albums. Most recently they moved to Milwaukee in 2014 and have launched Tricklebee Cafe, a non-profit "pay what you can" community cafe. David, also a baker, and Christie, Tricklebee's executive director, enjoy sharing food and songs with neighbors and friends. We hope you will stop in for a visit!

Price: $6.00 donation