Jewelry Making Class / 8 weeks / Thursdays, June 6th - August 1st (skip July 4th), 6:15-8:30 pm

Learn soldering, sawing, shaping and mounting: the basic elements of jewelry design, in this multi-level class. Advanced students will learn casting, forming and smithing. Additional supplies may be purchased from the instructor.

Instructor/Artist: Toby Prioletta

$137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.