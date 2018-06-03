Jewish Artists’ Laboratory Presents:

Exhibition dates: June 3 - September 15, 2018

Opening Reception: Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 4- 6pm [Program at 4:30pm]

The Surlow Promenade

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

6255 North Santa Monica Boulevard [west entrance]

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Are you looking to make a make a change in your life and are willing to cross a new threshold? OR are you forced to make a change in your life and have to cross a threshold? What are thresholds that Jews have crossed throughout the centuries? And how is this concept relevant to us today?

Join us for the 7th annual Milwaukee Jewish Artists Laboratory Art Exhibition...“Crossing the Threshold”. You will meet the 16 artists who have created artwork using this theme. You can view and experience their art, then discuss the art with the artists as well as other attendees.

The 2017-2018 JAL exhibiting artists are, Bonita Bruch, Cindy Cooper, Eva Hagenhofer, Jody Hirsh, Marla Morris-Kennedy, Laeh Bensman McHenry, Steven Pevnick, Bev Richey, Deanna Spanjar, Lucy Rosenberg, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Marc Tasman, Rochelle Frisch Whiteman, Deborah Wolf Lurie, and Clarice Zucker.

YOU will help us create a lively opening reception!!!!

The JAL art exhibit is free and open to the public.