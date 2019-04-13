JigJam at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

Blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana, the award winning quartet JigJam will bring their foot stomping show to the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Hailing from Ireland’s Midlands, their style in a genre branded "I-Grass” (Irish influenced bluegrass), along with onstage energy and superb musical ability, has captivated audiences in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America including Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Band members Jamie McKeogh, Cathal Guinean and Daithi Melia from Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Tipperary-born Gavin Strappe, grew up immersed in traditional Irish music and culture. Collectively they achieved over 20 All-Ireland titles at Fleadh Ceoil hÉireann competitions. Each a multi-instrumentalist, their shows are fueled by the interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass along with soaring vocals. Dressed sharply in ties, jackets and vests, their performances have been compared to the Punch Brothers by the European Bluegrass Music Association.

Jig Jam has released two studio produced albums, Oh Boy and Hello World, as well as Live in Tullamore. Phoenix, a third studio album with many original tunes, is scheduled for release soon.

“The words sparkling, innovative and infectious come first to mind, beyond that you get into an unadulterated display of accomplished musicianship, skill and talent.” - FolkWord

Tickets for the show are $29 in advance, $33 on concert day, $10 for students with ID at the door and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414) 345-8800