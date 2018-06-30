Jillisblack: Are You An Ally Or Is It a Lie? w/Host Jay Anderson

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Jillisblack is a writer/trainer/lecturer. Her social commentary is centered around inner and outer-community hierarchies, the myth of white fragility and other words for racism, the endlessly-pending and highly-exclusive revolution, identity, and reaction-based illusions of societal progress.

Featuring:

Reggie Jackson

Project Infinity

Hosted by: Jay Anderson of Voodoo Honey

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Activist, Live Music/Performance
