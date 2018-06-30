Jillisblack: Are You An Ally Or Is It a Lie? w/Host Jay Anderson
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Jillisblack is a writer/trainer/lecturer. Her social commentary is centered around inner and outer-community hierarchies, the myth of white fragility and other words for racism, the endlessly-pending and highly-exclusive revolution, identity, and reaction-based illusions of societal progress.
Featuring:
Reggie Jackson
Project Infinity
Hosted by: Jay Anderson of Voodoo Honey
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Activist, Live Music/Performance