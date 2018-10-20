Jim Messina with band

It’s no stretch to call Jim Messina a music icon. As one-half of the extremely successful pop-rock duo Loggins & Messina, co-founder of the country rock band Poco, and a key member of Buffalo Springfield, Messina has used his masterful guitar playing and smooth, familiar voice to carve out an illustrious career. Messina’s talents will be on full display at Young Auditorium as he and his band perform some of his greatest hits like, “Your Momma Don’t Dance,” “Crazy Love,” and “House at Pooh Corner.”