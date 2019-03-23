Jim the Piano Man
Glen Cafe 6823 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Join Jim the Piano Man from 5-8pm at the Glen Café while he plays a variety of music for you to compliment your dining experience. He takes song requests. No cover charge.
