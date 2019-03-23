Jim the Piano Man

to Google Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00

Glen Cafe 6823 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209

Join Jim the Piano Man from 5-8pm at the Glen Café while he plays a variety of music for you to compliment your dining experience. He takes song requests. No cover charge.

Info

Glen Cafe 6823 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-23 17:00:00 to Google Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-30 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-30 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-30 17:00:00 iCalendar - Jim the Piano Man - 2019-03-30 17:00:00