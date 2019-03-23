Join Jim Witter and his incredible band on a journey through the 70s and 80s! In this year-by-year multimedia musical feast you’ll hear timeless hits from Billy Joel and Elton John, including: “An Innocent Man,” “Honky Cat,” “You May be Right,” and many more. Jim Witter and his band create a magic that makes you immediately feel like you’re surrounded by long lost friends. You’ll laugh. You’ll cheer. You’ll sing out loud.

