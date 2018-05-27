Jimmy Monsoon Band w/Kenny Brandt (12pm), Mt. Olive Band (4:30pm)

Dale Z.'s On Tour 3585 S. Howell Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Sat. May 26th

& Sunday May 27, 2018, 1 Weekend, 1/2 Block Party!

Sat.May 26th, 12-4 PM: Red Element Band,

Sat May 26th, 4:3--8:30 PM: Project X Band.

Sun May 27th, 12-4 PM: Jimmy Monsoon Band w/ Kenny Brandt,

Sun May 27th, 4:30-8:30 PM: Mt. Olive Band.

Dale Z.'s On Tour 3585 S. Howell Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
