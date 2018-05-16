Jimmy Schwarz & Matt Tyner Duo (6pm)

Join us for this unique combo! Powerhouses "Barefoot" Jimmy Schwarz and Matt "MF" Tyner will light up the cheel with rock, country, blues and some rockabilly twists! This will be a fun experience that is a first of its kind! DON'T miss this one! Tyner also promises to play Wagonwheel as much as we like! (kidding...) - Jimmy likes Wagonwheel, it's a great song he hardly ever gets to play