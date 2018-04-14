Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $29.

Not a bad seat in the house - come see the legend, Jimmy Webb, in this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Sponsored by Butzin-Marchant - Thank you!

Known for the classics he provided for such artists as Glen Campbell (By The Time I Get To Phoenix, Wichita Lineman, Galveston), Richard Harris (MacArthur Park), the Fifth Dimension (Up, Up and Away), Linda Ronstadt (Easy For You To Say) and more, Jimmy continues to write and sing songs as carefully crafted and magical as ever.

Webb is the only artist ever to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and orchestration. His numerous accolades include the prestigious Ivor Novella International Award (2012) and the Academy of Country Music’s Poet Award (2016). In 2016 Rolling Stone Magazine listed Webb as one of the top 50 songwriters of all time. Jimmy Webb was the youngest person ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and served as its Chairman.