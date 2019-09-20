THE JIMMYS- FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH 8PM

$10 advance tickets available HERE / $15 at the door

THE JIMMYS combine the seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 organ talents of Jimmy Voegeli, the legendary blues guitarist Perry Weber on six-strings and vocals, drummer Chris Sandoval - veteran of the Tommy Castro band, the expertise of southern Wisconsin's finest bass guitar, and rounded out by an amazing horn section!

You can't say too much about this powerhouse New Orleans Funk band! There are very few music awards they haven't won

...but here's the short list;

2017 Blues Song of the Year, MAMA Award

2017 Blues Album of the Year, MAMA Award

2017 Blues Performer of the Year, MAMA Award

2017 Brass Instrumentalist of the Year, MAMA Award

2017 Keyboardist of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Best Albums of 2016, Downbeat Magazine

2016 Blues Performer of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Blues Album of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Blues Song of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Keyboardist of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Woodwind Instrumentalist of the Year, MAMA Award

2016 Blues Band, Gold Winner, Best of Madison

2016 Best Swing Band of the Year, WAMI Award

