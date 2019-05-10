Joe 2.0
The World's Original Rockestra! It's everything you always wanted in a band but were afraid to ask.
Playing a variety of covers from artists like The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, and more!
They are an electrified string quartet with drums and vocals that will pierce your soul!
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
