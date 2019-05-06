Since the release of his January 1979 debut album Look Sharp featuring the huge hit Is She Really Going Out With Him, Joe Jackson has been making consistently timeless music that has carried his career through four decades.

His latest album Fool was released in January 2019 – exactly 40 years after the release of Look Sharp. A much shorter and more focussed album than his prior album Fast Forward, with a much more ‘live’ feel, it was recorded at the end of a tour in Boise, Idaho, in a week and a half, with the band Joe has been working with for the last three years: Graham Maby (Bass), Teddy Kumpel (Guitar) and Doug Yowell (Drums).

Joe makes an anticipated stop at the Pabst Theater on a tour that celebrates his prolific career.