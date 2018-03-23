Joe Richter & Those Fabulous Tremtones
Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Described in the genre of Jason Mraz and David Gray, Joe's blend of acoustic folk/rock and inspirational piano work is a treat for anyone who truly enjoys showmanship and music at its finest. The music and lyrics are truly inspirational, telling a story, incorporating life experiences into the music. No cover. http://www.joerichtermusic.com/
Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.