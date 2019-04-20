Joey Diaz
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Born in Havana, Cuba and raised in North Bergen, NJ, Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.
Comedy, Live Music/Performance