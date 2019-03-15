John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band (6:30pm)

Join the Paramount Music Association for "Springin' The Blues - The Chicago Experience. 3 nights of Chicago based blues with Wisconsin based supporting acts. March 15, Altered Five Blues Band will warm up the stage starting at 7pm. John Primer will take the event to another level at 8:15pm. April 19 it's Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings. May 17 catch Toronzo Cannon, with supporting act The Spectaculars. Food and drink will be available for purchase each event. - come out for a great night of music, fish fry (and more!)

Tickets are on sale now. $20 advance. Coming for John Primer? Stay the weekend with us! The Paramount Blues Challenge is the next night (March 16) at the same location. 7 acts that night