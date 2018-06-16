John Van Thiel Elvis tribute show

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

John Van Thiel Elvis tribute show

Celebrate Father's Day at Mezcalero, June 16

Father's Day is just around the corner. Whether you want to take Dad out to celebrate, or you love Elvis and just want to treat yourself, come out on Saturday, June 16, to Mezcalero Mexican restaurant in Greenfield. Located at 68th and Forest Home, this is not only a friendly place with great food, but it's fast becoming known for entertainment as well. Come enjoy a night out, a marguerita or two, and John's fabulous tribute to Elvis from 8 to 10 p.m. The show is free with a dinner purchase, otherwise there's a $5 cover. What a great deal! http://www.elvoicepresley.com/bio.html

Advance reservations call at 414-897-8296 or Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/ Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave.Greenfield WI, 53220

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
