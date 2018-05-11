Johnny Mathis
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
“There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of truly great singers, and then there’s Johnny Mathis.” — Barbra Streisand
Legendary singer Johnny Mathis, celebrating his 61st year as a recording artist, returns to Milwaukee for the first time in many years to perform his greatest hits & personal favorites at The Riverside. Come hear why Johnny will always be the Voice of Romance!
