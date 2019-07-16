Milwaukee Comedy is proud to present Johnny Pemberton in Milwaukee on July 16th at 7:30pm at The Underground Collaborative.

Tickets are only $10 online presale and $15 at the door.

Pemberton is an actor, writer and comedian, and can be seen currently in I FEEL BAD and SUPERSTORE, both on NBC. Other recent TV and film credits include ACTION POINT, SON OF ZORN, ANT MAN, and IN THE LOOP. In the animated space, he can be heard starring in the Disney series PICKLE & PEANUT, as well as ADVENTURE TIME, and BOB’S BURGERS. He regularly performs stand up in venues around Los Angeles as well as the Just For Laughs festival and created the podcast LIVE TO TAPE WITH JOHNNY PEMBERTON on Starburns Audio.