Ultimate Open Jam w/Abracadabra

Join us for the all new and ultimate OPEN JAM! March 22, 7 to 10 pm

Hosted by ABRACACABRA Jam Band

All musicians, whole bands, Duo’s and solo acts are welcome.

No one will be left out. Bring your own gears or use the band’s equipment. Open Jam will be held every other Thursday of each month. There will be featured Band or Artist on every Jam night.

Come and enjoy some great Spanish food and drinks.

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220H

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/