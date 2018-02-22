Join us for the all new and ultimate OPEN JAM!

All musicians, whole bands, Duo’s and solo acts are welcome.

No one will be left out. Bring your own gears or use the band’s equipment.There will be free appetizers and special discounted drinks for all to enjoy. Open Jam will be held every other Thursday of each month. The first Open Jam will be held on February 22 from 7 pm to 10 pm. There will be featured Band or Artist on every Jam night. All Musicians, whole bands, are welcome.

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/