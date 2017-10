×

Jon Langford's (Mekons, Waco Brothers) latest solo project "Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls" was recorded in Muscle Shoals Alabama by legendary producer Norbert Putnam and features a collaboration with vocalists Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas on a whole brace of new Langford songs.

Jon was originally the drummer for the punk band The Mekons when it formed at the University of Leeds in 1977, but he later took up the guitar as other band members left. Since the mid-1980s he has been one of the leaders in incorporating folk and country music into punk rock. He has released a number of solo recordings as well as recordings wit