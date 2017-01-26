Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell: Modern Vejigantes

On Friday, January 27, Inspiration Studios opens an extraordinary exhibit based on Puerto Rican folk art, where all pieces are made of recycled material. The exhibit by emerging artist, Jose T. Pischke-Maxwell, titled Modern Vejigantes features colorful masks of all shapes and sizes. An Opening Reception is scheduled, free and open to the public, for Friday, January 27, 7-10pm.

The vejigante is a folkloric figure whose origins trace back to medieval Spain. The term vejigante derives from the Spanish words vejiga (bladder) and gigante (giant), due to the old custom of blowing up and painting cow bladders. Legend has it that the vejigante represented the infidel Moors who were defeated in a battle led by Saint James. To honor the saint, the people, dressed as demons, took to the street in an annual procession.

For those unable to attend the opening reception, the Modern Vejigantes exhibit will be open for public viewing on Tuesdays, February 7, 14, 21, and 28, 4:00-6:00pm, at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis.

More information and photos of Maxwell’s art can be viewed at www.jgtupacdesign.com or www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com