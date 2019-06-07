Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens
Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Josh Garrels has spent more than a decade crafting music that cuts clean through. Resting in the space between accessibility and honesty, Garrels’ songs wrestle with and celebrate the mystery of faith with authenticity and heart. Cultivating a genre-blending mix of folk and hip hop, Garrels’ music explores themes of compassion, hope, longing, and liberation.
Info
Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Live Music/Performance