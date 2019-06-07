Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens

Google Calendar - Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens - 2019-06-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens - 2019-06-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens - 2019-06-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Josh Garrels w/The Gray Havens - 2019-06-07 20:00:00

Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Josh Garrels has spent more than a decade crafting music that cuts clean through. Resting in the space between accessibility and honesty, Garrels’ songs wrestle with and celebrate the mystery of faith with authenticity and heart. Cultivating a genre-blending mix of folk and hip hop, Garrels’ music explores themes of compassion, hope, longing, and liberation.

