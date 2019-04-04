Joshua Douglas Author Visit
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Meet Joshua A. Douglas, author of "Vote for Us: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting." Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law, will read from "Vote For Us," take questions from the audience, and sign copies of his book.
This event is co-sponsored with the League of Women's Voters and Boswell Book Company. A representative from Boswell's will be on hand to sell copies of Mr. Douglas' books.
Info
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Activist, Education, Misc. Events, Words