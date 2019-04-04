Joshua Douglas Author Visit

Meet Joshua A. Douglas, author of "Vote for Us: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting." Douglas, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law, will read from "Vote For Us," take questions from the audience, and sign copies of his book.

This event is co-sponsored with the League of Women's Voters and Boswell Book Company. A representative from Boswell's will be on hand to sell copies of Mr. Douglas' books.