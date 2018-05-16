Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience

to Google Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 iCalendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211

One of the thousands of Chinese immigrants to the United States in the 1950s was nineteen-year-old Joy Lee, whose inspiring journey to a new world—and a new life—personifies the immigrant experience. Almost sixty years later, with US immigration policy in the headlines, Joy Lee Han will discuss her story, documented in her new book, "Rice Paper Memoirs."

In the program, Han will recount her early life in Kaifeng in north central China, describing both idyllic childhood days spent raising silkworms and tending her grandmother’s goats, and the terror of Pearl Harbor Day, when she was forced, with her parents and five siblings, to flee the American Baptist Compound where they lived. Nine years later she would find herself on the run again, this time sneaking across the Chinese border into Hong Kong on her way to America.

Han also will discuss her experience writing a memoir, read from "Rice Paper Memoirs," take questions, and sign copies of her book. Refreshments will be served.

Info
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education
414 847-2670
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00 iCalendar - Joy Lee Han and the Chinese Immigrant Experience - 2018-05-16 18:30:00