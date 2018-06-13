Joyce Westerman, Wisconsin Women, and the All American Girls Professional Baseball League: Play Ball!

During the 1940s and 1950s, thirty-seven athletic and determined women from Wisconsin made a BIG difference. Over the period of 1943-1954, they were among the more than 550 women who played professional baseball in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGBPL) depicted in the movie "A League of Their Own." In this presentation, Bob Kann, the biographer of Joyce Westerman, one of the Kenosha players, shares stories about Wisconsin women who grew up during the Great Depression, worked in factories and on farms, and eventually played professional baseball.