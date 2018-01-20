Juanita Campos

Mezcalero Welcomes The Ricochettes Jan 20 at 8pm

With tight vocal harmonies and authentic instrumental sounds, the Ricochettes perform music that all ages can enjoy and play music by: The Beatles, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, The Searchers, Dave Clark 5, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Everly Brothers, The Byrds, The Turtles, The Beau Brummels, We Five, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Kinks, Manfred Mann and more. Take the time machine ride to the 1960’s with The Ricochettes and enjoy good music and a great time.

The Ricochettes current lineup includes:

Jerry Wollenzien – vocals, guitar (New Berlin, WI)

Bob “Humpty” Neuhofer – drums (Pewaukee, WI)

Dale Peterson – vocals, bass, tambourine (Brookfield WI)

Herb Hohnke – vocals, bass, keyboards (Milwaukee, WI)

Dave Topolovec – vocals, guitars (Waukesha, WI)

Jim Milewski – vocals, percussion (Wauwatosa, WI)

To reserve your table in advance please call at 414-897-8296 or

Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Or contact us via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/