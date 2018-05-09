Wed. May 9 @ 7 PM Julie and Dean

Julie Thompson and Dean Richard combine their vocal and instrumental talents in an energetic and danceable variety of classic rock and old soul music. They do music such as Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, the Blues Brothers, Motown classics and Soul music, and even an occasional country rock song. Dean is a veteran of the Booze Brothers, while Julie is long-time pro who has played in bands such as South End Blues Band, Dangerous Folk, and many more. Working with backing tracks that offer bass, drums, and keyboards keeps the music danceable and fun.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com