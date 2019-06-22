June Pelvic Organ Prolapse Awareness Month #stop-POP Walkathon

June is Pelvic Organ Prolapse Awareness Month! The Association for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Support (APOPS) is hosting a walk in Mukwonago, WI to raise awareness of pelvic organ prolapse, a condition that impacts an estimated 50% of women yet remains shrouded in silence.

Join the #POP-Posse as we walk in Mukwonago. Following the walk, stick around for beverages and snacks while APOPS founder Sherrie Palm hosts a #POP-Chat, answering questions about pelvic organ prolapse. One #POP-Chat participant will receive a goody bag that includes a signed copy of Sherrie Palm's book Pelvic Organ Prolapse: The Silent Epidemic, 3rd ED. Other goodies available for all walkers; walk with us and snag some swag! Bring your lawn chairs for the #POP-Chat.

WHEN: June 22, 2019, walk begins at 11:30

WHERE: Mukwonago River State Natural Area Walkway, Mukwonago, WI (Come to Park and Ride lot on Holz Parkway off of Hwy 83/S Rochester St, south of Interstate 43)

WHY: Increase POP awareness, women supporting women with POP

WHAT: Walk followed by Meet and Greet #POP-Chat led by Sher with beverages & snacks

Contact APOPS online via contact page, submit questions via landline at 262-642-4338, or email @ info.apops@gmail.com

APOPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raising awareness of pelvic organ prolapse (POP), and providing guidance and support for women navigating POP. Google June POP Awareness Month or https://www.pelvicorganprolapsesupport.org/pop-awareness-monthfor more info.