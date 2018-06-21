June ‘Thirds-day’ + Behind the Seams II

Did you know on the Third Thursday of each month, Jewish Museum Milwaukee is open late? That’s right – we stay open until 7:00 pm so you have extra time to explore our exhibits! In June we celebrate the talent of local artists with a 5:30 pm presentation from Dara Larson.

Dara Larson created the original paper wigs on display at Stitching Histories from the Holocaust. The striking wigs were created with a unique technique that Dara developed specially for the exhibit, and each wig carefully mimics the hair portrayed in Hedy Strnad’s designs.

Join Dara for an informal discussion on how her wigs helped bring Hedy’s designs to life. Get a peek at some of the paper creations that Dara has developed since Hedy’s wigs, and get a short demo to create your own hand-crafted paper wigs.

Dara Larson is a practicing artist and educator living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Larson teaches drawing, papermaking, artist’s book, surface and digital design at Alverno College, and works in the local community as a mentor to resident artists at Redline Milwaukee. She creates works in printmaking, papermaking, surface design, artist’s books and digital drawing. Her interests and research include sustainable art making, social, spiritual, environmental and healing practices of papermaking. She teaches and researches traditional, cultural and experimental art forms.

Presentation begins at 5:30 pm

Registration Not Required

Regular Museum Admission Applies

Members FREE