Juneteenth Sit-In

We are People’s Movement and as of June 19th we have been marching for 22 days straight. We People don’t want to ever forget about George Floyd or any of brothers and sisters who have fallen victim to police brutality. Right now we are simply looking to spread awareness about the infinite amount of injustices people of color are facing every single day. That’s why we are still marching and will continue marching until Equality is for ALL PEOPLE

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating all the way back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free!!

With everything going on in the world we still want to make sure to celebrate all of our victories as well as our ancestors. So on Friday June 19th at 12pm we are inviting you to come hang out with us and Peoples Movement. There will be music by DJ Mando, local music performances, spoken word, vendors, food trucks etc. The event will start on Dr. MLK Jr Dr & Concordia in front of Bader Philanthropies, Inc. extending south down Dr. MLK Jr Dr.

Come spend the day with us as we celebrate The People