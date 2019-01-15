Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Junk

January 15 – February 17, 2019, By Ayad Akhtar, Directed by Mark Clements, Presented by Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty, Quadracci Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. The Midwest Premiere Direct from Broadway. Milwaukee’s own Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar returns to The Rep with his epic new play, Junk. Immediately following its acclaimed Broadway run at Lincoln Center and featuring one of the largest casts ever on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage, this riveting story is set in the financial world of the 1980s. Inspired by the real junk bond kings of the day, it’s a battleground of titanic egos, where magnates are pitted against workers, lawyers against journalists, and everyone against themselves. With Junk, debt is an asset, and we see from the inside how money became the only thing that mattered.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.