Justice for George Floyd & Justice For All

An accessible march to support Black Lives Matter, end police brutality, and elevate justice for all.

This route is 4 miles start to finish. The route has been planned to avoid hills and is flat and downhill for those using wheelchairs or mobility aides. We will have ASL Interpreters throughout the route and available through live feed during the march. The march route incorporates 4 rest stops: staffed with medics, water, spray bottles, supplies, and ear plugs for those that need a break from the noise.

We will have multiple stops for moments of silence to remember our black and brown family lost to police brutality. These moments will also allow us to hold space for individuals who may be experiencing heightened anxiety due participation in group settings.

Many people with disabilities are immune compromised, we request EVERYONE wear a mask properly and maintain 6 feet of distance. For those not comfortable in a group, there will be a vehicle caravan option.

***BRING SIGNS*** , hand sanitizer, and remember to wash your hands.

March Route will be posted soon.