Justice Jog to Benefit Lola's Hope

Event time: 11:00 am

Join us for the Justice Jog at Fox River Park in Waukesha,

On Saturday, April 29, people from across Southeastern Wisconsin will join together to support victims of child abuse and walk to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS).

Funds raised at Justice Jog will support SBS prevention efforts and raise awaress in the community.

Justice Jog is brought to you by Waukesha County Victim/Witness Program and Lola's Hope.

More information is available at wijusticejog.org.

Price: $30 for Adults, Kids Walk Free. Discounts for groups of 4 or more adults. Sign Up at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Waukesha/JusticeJog