The Justice Tour
Centennial Hall, Milwaukee Public Library 733 N. 8th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Justice Tour will explain the ACLU of Wisconsin's Stop and Frisk settlement agreement with the City of Milwaukee.
Learn about ACLU's Smart Justice Campaign, a statewide plan to cut incarceration in Wisconsin.
Hear from a variety of experts, including ACLU Plaintiffs and Senior Field Organizer Jarrett English.
Info
Activist