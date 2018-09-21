Few teen idols have made the transition to adult pop star quite as seamlessly as Justin Timberlake, whose 2002 solo debut, Justified, remains the model for every former boy-band kid looking to rebrand himself. For his most recent solo event, Man of the Woods, Timberlake recruited tried-and-true collaborators like Timbaland and The Neptunes while also expanding his sound, dabbling in country a bit and even sharing a duet with Chris Stapleton on the single “Say Something.” That song’s success teases a possible direction for Timberlake on future albums: more flannel, less dancing.