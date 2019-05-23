Karaoke Doin’ it Live May 23 at 7:00 PM
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Karaoke Doin’ it Live May 23 at 7:00 PM
Doin' it Live brings you the chance to be Rockstar with a real, live band behind you! Karaoke, with a top notch live band. A playlist of over 170 songs and growing to choose from. Come on out, sing a little or sing a lot. Bring your friends too!
Advance reservations call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
DJs & Karaoke, Theater & Dance