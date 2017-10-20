Mezcalero Restaurant

Karaoke with Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald

Oct 20, 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Karaoke with Freddy Meier and Judy Oswald every Friday Night starting at 8 pm. Over 40 very talented singers sharing their songs. Enjoy, Participate and Have Fun and let your friends know how much we all appreciate their company.

See you tonight!

For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296.