Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance

to Google Calendar - Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance - 2019-05-11 15:00:00

Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Kathak is a storytelling art form that originated in Northern India and is one of India’s eight classical dances. Kathak is characterized by swift twirls, rhythmic foot movements, expressive motions and elegant stances. Dancer and choreographer Cyenthia Vijayakumar will talk about Kathak’s origin, history and evolution. Cyenthia will perform Kathak pieces and give attendees a chance to learn their own dance!

Info

Milwaukee Central Public Library 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Dances & Classes, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
414-286-3011
