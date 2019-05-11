Kathak An Indian Classical Dance Performance

Kathak is a storytelling art form that originated in Northern India and is one of India’s eight classical dances. Kathak is characterized by swift twirls, rhythmic foot movements, expressive motions and elegant stances. Dancer and choreographer Cyenthia Vijayakumar will talk about Kathak’s origin, history and evolution. Cyenthia will perform Kathak pieces and give attendees a chance to learn their own dance!